It is with profound sadness that the family of Lorna Mary Devenyi announces her passing in the early hours of Sunday, July 5, 2020. Lorna passed peacefully and comfortably with family at her side. Born, Lorna Mary O'Brien on December 1, 1928 in St. John, New Brunswick to Edith (nee March) and Frederick O'Brien. Lorna leaves one loving brother Terry (Connie) in Youngs Cove, NB. Lorna married Clarence Reginald (Reg) Burlock (deceased) in June of 1954. They had two children and were expecting a third, when in December 1958, a plane crash took the life of Reg while on duty with the RCAF. Lorna was left a widow with three small children. In 1965, Lorna met Ernie Devenyi who was also a widower with two small children and in 1966 they married. In 1967, they had one more child to complete their family. Lorna and Ernie remained together until the end of Lorna's life. Ernie was Lorna's rock and dedicated caregiver for many years at the end of her life. She was very grateful and appreciative of the love and care he bestowed on her for her whole married life. Lorna worked in the television and radio industry for many years, both in Halifax and Toronto. She was an extremely hard worker and worked outside the home in addition to raising six kids. Lorna was Mother to six children, Steve (deceased) Holly (Perry), Reg, David (deceased), Susan (John), and Brian (Jacquie). Her remaining four children will miss her greatly. She will also be sadly missed by her 10 grandchildren Adam, Korri, Tyler, Eric, Stephen, Krista, Rachael, Mitchell, Emma and Mackenzie. Lorna also recently became a Great-Grandmother to Brooke and James. Lorna leaves many nieces and nephews and life-long friends. A very sincere thank you to Susan for her post hospital care and support on a daily basis. Your support of Dad will never be forgotten. Thank you also to Tammy who's gentle demeaner and friendship meant very much to her and our family. To our family medical team, Brian and Jacquie for their unequivocal, loving support and gentle handling of Lorna's departure. You made it the best departure that it could be. Lorna will be cremated and funeral arrangements within the current health situation are being made. A celebration of Lorna's life will be held at a later date to be advised. Memorial donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484).


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Courtice Funeral Chapel
1587 Highway #2
Courtice, ON L1E2R7
9054328484
