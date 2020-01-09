|
After a courageous battle we are heartbroken to announce the passing of Lorne Hardy, who passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa Hospital on December 28, 2019 in his 86th year. Pre-deceased by his first wife, Vicky (nee: Visser) Hardy who passed away in 2002. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Carol Hardy. Loving father of Bonnie (Richard Allison) Beth, Gord (Jennifer) Hardy and Lorne Jr. (Shannon) Hardy. Devoted grandfather to Garet (Stephanie) Beth, Autumne, Austin (Amanda), Troy, Jeffery, Bradley, Cole and Chad. Great-grandfather to Paisleigh and Daeton. Lorne worked at GM for 30 devoted years. He was a "Jack of many trades" known for his farming, trucking and his love of auctions and cards. If something was broken and it had a motor and moving parts Lorne could fix it. Lorne was always a person to help those in need. Anyone that had the chance to meet him walked away a friend. . A visitation was held at the Newcastle Funeral Home, 386 Mill Street South, Newcastle Ontario, L1B 1C6, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 7:00 - 9:00pm. A funeral Service was held at Newcastle Funeral Home on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00am followed by a light reception at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salvation Army or a . online condolences can be made to www.newcastlefuneralhome.com