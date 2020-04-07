|
|
HORNER, Lorne June 28, 1931 - April 4, 2020 Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in his 89th year. Loving husband to Jean for 66 years. Devoted father to Philip (Donna) and Kevin (Kim). Predeceased by his son Kenneth. Proud grandpa Jason, Ashleigh (Jordan), Kyle, Amanda (Ryan), Jeffery, Nicolas, Madison and proud great-grandpa to Mikaleigh, Malachi, Ethan, Jackson and Jonathan. Survived by his brother Gordon and his sisters Evelyn and Marilyn. Predeceased by his brother Jack and his sisters Gertrude and Judy. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 7, 2020