Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, February 17th, 2020 in her 94th year. Devoted wife to Jean-Charles for 68 years. Loving and devoted mother to Ginette, Jacques (predeceased by Judy), Line, Denis and Luc (Leslie). Survived by her beloved sisters Louisette and Lucette. Lorraine will be greatly missed by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Lorraine and Jean-Charles were passionately involved in building the French Community in Oshawa. Lorraine will be remembered for always wearing a beautiful smile, singing and her passion for hairdressing. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Friday, February 28th from 6 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at ASSOMPTION DE NOTRE-DAME, 384 Hillside Avenue, Oshawa on Saturday, February 29th at 12:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 25, 2020
