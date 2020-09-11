1/1
Lorraine Verne (Garrison) Thackeray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With sad, heavy hearts, we announce the passing of a much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend. Lorraine Verne Thackeray (nee Garrison), born January 23, 1934 in Merritt, BC, passed away at home during the wee morning hours of Sunday, September 6, 2020. She touched the lives of so many with her incredible love, humor, strength and grace. She will be missed by so many, but none so much as her loving family; Husband of 63 years William Thackeray, Children; Cecile Thackeray (Bruce Smith), Theresa Martin "nee Thackeray" (Stephen), Paul Thackeray (Joey-Lynn) and "adopted" daughter Margot Jacobs. Grandchildren; Jennifer (Serge), Alex, Nathaniel, Ryan (Brittany), Courtney (Douglas), Chad, Abby M, McKenna, Brooks (Rebecca), Robin, Abby S, Jordan, Justin, and her special newest addition she waited for, Great (first) granddaughter; Ellis. Our hearts are comforted knowing that she is reunited with her best friend Marcelle Ouellet, and many other loved ones. Special thank you to Nurse Monette for her dedication and exemplary care of Mom over the last few months. And to many of the great Physicians, Chiropractors, Naturopaths and other practitioners that cared for her over the years. The family will received friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, (Pickering Village) Ajax 905-428-8488 on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Cremation. Lorraine's ashes will be brought back to her native BC to rest near her beloved mountains and the Tulameen river. Lorraine loved flowers and children. Donations may be made to a children's charity of your choice or to your local hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McEachnie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved