With sad, heavy hearts, we announce the passing of a much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend. Lorraine Verne Thackeray (nee Garrison), born January 23, 1934 in Merritt, BC, passed away at home during the wee morning hours of Sunday, September 6, 2020. She touched the lives of so many with her incredible love, humor, strength and grace. She will be missed by so many, but none so much as her loving family; Husband of 63 years William Thackeray, Children; Cecile Thackeray (Bruce Smith), Theresa Martin "nee Thackeray" (Stephen), Paul Thackeray (Joey-Lynn) and "adopted" daughter Margot Jacobs. Grandchildren; Jennifer (Serge), Alex, Nathaniel, Ryan (Brittany), Courtney (Douglas), Chad, Abby M, McKenna, Brooks (Rebecca), Robin, Abby S, Jordan, Justin, and her special newest addition she waited for, Great (first) granddaughter; Ellis. Our hearts are comforted knowing that she is reunited with her best friend Marcelle Ouellet, and many other loved ones. Special thank you to Nurse Monette for her dedication and exemplary care of Mom over the last few months. And to many of the great Physicians, Chiropractors, Naturopaths and other practitioners that cared for her over the years. The family will received friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, (Pickering Village) Ajax 905-428-8488 on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Cremation. Lorraine's ashes will be brought back to her native BC to rest near her beloved mountains and the Tulameen river. Lorraine loved flowers and children. Donations may be made to a children's charity of your choice
or to your local hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca