Louis LOSIER
It is with great sadness that the family of Louis Losier announce his peaceful passing in his loving home, on the morning of Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 62. Louis will be lovingly remembered by his wife Marie (born Litalien) of 40 years; his children, Denis (wife, Jennifer Stone), Daniel (wife, Alena Ravestein), David, and proud grandfather of his cherished Olivia and Anna. He will also be dearly missed by his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and the rest of his family and friends. Louis was a proud, passionate tradesman with a strong work ethic, who took great pride as an industrial electrician with General Motors where he worked for 35 years. Louis always felt most at peace immersed in the outdoors. Throughout his wonderful life, Louis always found time away from his work to enjoy a family camping trip. Hiking and canoeing were among his favorite pastimes. Around the campfire, Louis loved to keep everyone entertained with a good joke or an engaging story. Both he and his wife Marie, have trekked many kilometers together in the woodlands. Everyone who knew Louis and Marie, understood that they shared a special bond and a romance that was authentic and rare. He was so proud of his three sons which was reflected in sharing their accomplishments. His gentle spirit will live on in his three sons. He will surely be missed by everyone. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will welcome family and friends to a celebration of his life to be held Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the Lakeridge Hospital Foundation, a special page in Louis's memory has been created. Online condolences and the donation link can be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
