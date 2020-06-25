Louise Marie Wilson
1953-07-08 - 2020-06-13
Peacefully, at St. Joseph's Hospice in Sarnia, Louise Marie Wilson passed away on June 13, 2020, at the age of 66, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Survived by her brother Larry Wilson of Oshawa and loving friend Debbie Hands of Sombra. Preceded by her mother Margaret (1996) and father Leonard Wilson (2002) of Oshawa, Ontario. Remembered dearly by Dolores, Diane, and Darlene and their immediate families. Born in Oshawa, Ontario, Louise later moved to Sarnia, but spent most of her life living in Petrolia. Louise grew up playing a high level of Fastball and Women's Hockey in Oshawa before moving to the Sarnia area. Anyone who knew Louise realized that she was a competitive athlete. This was apparent in all the sports that she played. She enjoyed playing Fastball, Ball Hockey, Women's Hockey and Broomball, and eventually played Two-pitch ball well into her adult life. She remained close with her "sports friends" and always looked forward to their many get-togethers. Larry and Debbie would like to personally thank Louise's dear friends for all the support during her illness. Special thanks go out to Penny and Janice for their priceless window visit to "Louie" at the St. Joseph's Hospice in Sarnia! A special thanks to the comprehensive health care team that took great care of Louise in her final year & a half: oncology doctors, Dr. Yoshida and Dr. Lilly, BWH palliative care doctor, Dr. Kim, LHIN staff, nurse Melissa for her weekly visits, and the St. Joseph's Hospice team. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gertrude's Church, 690 King Street East, Oshawa, Ontario on Monday, June 22 , 2020 at 11:00 a.m. For those attending the Funeral Mass, face masks are required. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, interment at Thornton Cemetery, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, Ontario will be private. Memorial donations to the Durham Region Hospice to help continue hospice care for patients with cancer would be appreciated.

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.
