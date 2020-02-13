|
Passed away peacefully at Case Manor Care Community on Friday February 7, 2020 at the age of 97. Lucilla, loving wife of the late Charles Canning (d. 2004), is loved and will be missed by son Charles (Lee) and daughter Yvonne (Jim Tearne), grandchildren Marc, Paul, Meghan, Richard and Christine, and grandchildren Tyler, Bianca, Logan, Sage, Zoe, Kai, Sora, Amy, and Ellie and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Ada Hall and her 5 sisters. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. A private family burial will take place. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Case Manor Activity Fund. Condolences and/or donations can be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222. The family wishes to extend gratitude to the staff of Case Manor Care Community for the care and compassion received while Lucilla was in their care for the past 5 years.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 13, 2020