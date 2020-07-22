July 3, 1940 - July 19, 2020 Lucy Linton, (née Galloway), left this world peacefully at the age of 80 on July 19, 2020 following a brief illness. Predeceased by her father Patrick (Pat) Galloway and mother Elizabeth (Lizzy) Galloway of Glasgow, Scotland. Beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) Linton and devoted mother to Lesley (David) McIlwaine and Mark. Loving Nana to her two adored grandsons Brandon (Cassandra) and Blake. Sister of Margaret (the late Chris) Lowe, and brother William (Theresa), Sister-in-Law to Rita (the late Hugh) McBride and predeceased by brother-in-law Billy. Lucy was much loved by her many nieces, nephews and cousins back home in Scotland. Lucy will also be dearly missed by the (too many to mention) life-long friends she and Tom made since immigrating from Scotland 54 years ago. Together they're Canadian/Scottish family of friends shared life long memories over the years that included travel to many parts of the world; something Lucy was passionate about and did until as recently as February of this year. We thank them all for the years of love and support and most recently during these past few weeks. It is with gratitude that the family wishes to acknowledge the loving care that the staff of Lakeridge Health Oshawa showed to Lucy and the family during her short stay. A celebration of Lucy's amazing life will take place at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers and If desired, we ask that you make a donation to a local animal rescue organization of your choice or Lakeridge Health Foundation Oshawa https://lhfoundation.ca/