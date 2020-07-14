Entered into rest at Reachview Village in Uxbridge on July 11, 2020 in her 99th year. Lucy, beloved wife of the late Bob. Dear mother of Vicki, Jim (Katie), Pat, Susan and the late Jack. Fondly remember by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her eight sisters. Visitation was held at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service took place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com
.