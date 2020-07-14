1/1
Lucy Victoria (Janes) FOWLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Entered into rest at Reachview Village in Uxbridge on July 11, 2020 in her 99th year. Lucy, beloved wife of the late Bob. Dear mother of Vicki, Jim (Katie), Pat, Susan and the late Jack. Fondly remember by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her eight sisters. Visitation was held at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service took place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.C. Town Funeral Chapel
110 Dundas Street East
Whitby, ON L1N 2H7
(905) 668-3410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.C. Town Funeral Chapel Newediuk Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved