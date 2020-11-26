1/1
Luigi Cupelli
January 3, 1939 - November 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father and grandfather. On November 5th, Luigi passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, his wife Carmela, sons Carmine (Judy), and Frank (Tracy) and daughter Lisa (Zac). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Aiden, Quinten, Alexys, and Lilliann. We wish to thank family and friends for their love and support in this time of sadness. We also want to thank Dr. J. Barrettara, Dr. N. Fleshner of Toronto General, Dr. N. Fam, Dr. M Sholzberg, the GI Team and Palliative Care at St. Michael's. A special thanks to Mark and George of McGregor Drugs along with Dr. Howard Burke and Erin Flag of home palliative care Durham, and St. Therese Catholic Church Courtice.

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
