Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 83. Loving and adored wife of Wyman for 62 years. Loving mother of Karyne, Cameron (Lynette) and Stephen. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Natasha and James. Sister of James Porter and sister-in-law of the late Marie Porter of Guelph. Mabel will be sadly missed by the extended Whalen family, and her dear friend Phyllis Brillinger. Fondly remembered by her family abroad, the Prentice Family, Margie Alexander and Mae Clarke, her sisters and Olive Watson from Northern Ireland. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Saturday, February 29th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place at The Salvation Army Whitby (710 McQuay Blvd.) on Sunday, March 1st at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations will be gratefully accepted for Faith Mission Canada or The Salvation Army Whitby (McQuay). Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 26, 2020