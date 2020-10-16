Madeleine McCABE

June 21, 1939 - October 13, 2020 Peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home in her 82ND year. Beloved wife of the late John for over 61 years. Loving mother of Michelle (Ray Luke), Michael (Roberta) and James (Erin). Proud Nana of Rebecca, Matthew, Henry, Edison and Shamus. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends, both near and far. Madeleine will be missed by all the many customers of the Chicken Coop Bakery of which she was the owner from 1968 to 2016 in the quaint village of Greenbank. A private celebration of Madeleine's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331). If desired, donations in memory of Madeleine may be made to a charity important to you. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca