It is with great sadness I report the passing of my wife, Madelon Hedlund, the day before her seventy-first birthday, after a brief illness. Born Madelon Wood on July 12, 1949, and formerly Madelon McConnell. Madelon is survived by her husband of thirty years Don Hedlund, her sons Sean and Boyd McConnell, her step daughters Heather and Melanie Hedlund, her brother Brian Wood and her step mother Sophia Wood. She was pre-deceased by her mother Jesse Wood, father Stanton Wood, and her brother Barry Wood. She will also be missed for her love, friendship, laughter and insight by ever so many more. To have known Madelon was to know you were in the presence of a unique and beautiful human being. There will be no service, instead there will be a celebration of life and the scattering of her cremated remains later in the fall when the weather is more suitable for all concerned. Gone far too soon God called another angel home. Rest in peace beautiful.