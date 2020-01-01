|
Suddenly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Malcolm, in his 72nd year. Dearly beloved father of Erin Hallett (Paul) of Newcastle, Ryan Walker of Montréal and Christopher (Mihaela) of Oshawa. Loving grandfather of Ethan Brunton (Christine) and Benjamin Hallett; great-grandfather of Rosanna. Fondly remembered and lovingly missed by Elizabeth Allaway and by cousins in Scotland, including Linda and Andrew Walker and family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 632 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, Ontario on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and the Service at 11 a.m., with light refreshments to follow. Donations in memory of Malcolm to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com