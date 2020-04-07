|
(Retired employee of General Motors of Canada, 50+ year bowling member at Leisure Lanes, member of the Oshawa Curling Club) Peacefully at Hôpital Montfort, in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor "Ellie" for 51 years. Loving father of Tim (Melody), Elaine and Brian (Jackie). Fun-loving grandpa of Ben (Megan) and Evan. Survived by brothers Bert (Glenda) and Bruce (Colleen) and predeceased by Clarence, Harry, Allan (Joan), Ron (Gloria) and Shirley (Ed). Brother-in-law of Edie, Jean and Ted (Cyndy). Manny will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In light of the coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Manny to the Alzheimers Society of Durham Region or the would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 7, 2020