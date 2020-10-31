It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Marcella Hoppe on October 17, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born in Golling, Austria on September 25, 1935, the daughter of Anton and Marcella Reindl (deceased). In her early twenties she emigrated to Canada where she later met and married Peter Hoppe, the love of her life. They shared wonderful times together in their log cabin set in the bush on the outskirts of Uxbridge. An unpaved Lakeridge Road was their primary means of commuting daily to Toronto for her job at Tip Top Tailor, which according to Marcella, was always an adventure, especially in winter. She and Peter enjoyed travel and the open road, and Marcella was always ready with a story about the cross-country journey they undertook in their Volkswagen Beetle. Later on, they established a taxi business in Uxbridge which they operated for many years. When Peter transitioned from taxi driver to long-haul trucker, Marcella went to work at Homan's Clothing Store. She enjoyed her time spent here, making lifelong friends from the experience. With Peter's tragic death from a trucking accident in 1984, taking care of their rural property became her full-time commitment. Marcella loved nature, animals, country life and sweets (favourites being Brandy Beans, Black Forest Cake and most and dessert). She was also an inveterate story teller, had an incredible memory and regaled everyone with fascinating accounts of her life in Austria before, during and after World War II. Her greatest joy was hiking through the woods of Pine Valley, her property, with her beloved dogs - Jumpy, Happy, Lucky, Bear, Freixtags, Hobo, Santa, Brandy and Sprocket, to name a few. Marcella had a kind and generous spirit, and played an integral and important part in the lives of her dear friends' children. She is survived by her sister Hildegard, who resides in Austria and many wonderful friends both here and abroad. As per her wishes, she was cremated and no memorial service is to be held. Should you choose, donations to the Uxbridge/Scugog Animal Shelter would be much appreciated given Marcella's love of all creatures great and small, and so very dear to her heart. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca