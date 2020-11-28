Margaret took a final bow and said goodnight on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The second act is surely underway as she's reunited with her husband, Martin, and the cast of other greats that have gone before her. Margaret leaves behind her three children, Marty(Jen), Marnie (Glenn) and Maureen (Kevin). She was an amazing Grandma and will be incredibly missed by Brendan, Mitchell, Jacob, Adrianna, Aynsley and Callum. Margaret was born in Scotland and those who knew her were very aware that there is not a more beautiful place in the world. Not to worry Mig, we'll get you back there. She will be missed by her entire family in Scotland including her four brothers, three sisters, nieces, nephews as well as extended family and friends both here and abroad. To the staff at Seasons Clarington, there are no words to express our sincere appreciation for the care provided throughout her stay. Seasons truly became her home and she was treated like family. To her wonderful nurse Erin and Dr. Osborne, thank you for the work that you do, the difference you both make on a daily basis is to be commended and we are truly grateful. A private family gathering will be held with plans for a celebration of life at a later date when we are able to gather and celebrate our wonderful mother. In Lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made on behalf of Margaret to the Durham Region Hospice, please specify Clarington. We are so very blessed to have had her in our lives. Thanks mom, for the love, lessons and laughter.



