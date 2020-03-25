|
Passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, in her 71st year. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Ken. Loving mother of Ray (Rosanne) and Stephen. Grandmother of Tegan, Rayanne and Billie. Sadly missed by her sisters and brothers. Margaret loved gardening, riding her ATV and most especially her family, children, grandchildren and her wee dog Hamish. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her family and by all that knew her. Donations to the are appreciated. Please go online to armstrongfh.ca to share stories and condolences with the family.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 25, 2020