Margaret Carson Goodall, loving mother of three children, passed away suddenly on August 31, 2020 at the age of 80. Margaret was born on November 21, 1939 in Glasgow, Scotland to David and Teresa (Granelli) Hamilton. She married James Stanley Goodall on September 3, 1960. Margaret, James, and their first two children, Allan and Lynn, emigrated to Canada in January, 1967, where they were soon blessed with their son, Ian. They raised their children in Oshawa, Ontario, where Margaret lived most of her life. Her last four years were enjoyed with her daughter’s family in Calgary, Alberta. A lifelong avid reader, Margaret also enjoyed quilting, and puzzles of all sorts. Her passion, though, was her family. She spoke lovingly and often of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her kind heart and infectious laugh will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband James; her brother David, his wife Jessie, and their daughter Lesley; and her brother William. She is survived by her children, Allan (Alana) of West Monroe, Louisiana; Lynn (Simon) of Calgary, Alberta; and Ian (Roselyn) of Oshawa, Ontario. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Karlynn (Justin), James (Pam), Adam, Sarah, Bryan and Logan; and great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Logan. Margaret will also be missed by her nieces and nephews, Paula (Gerry), Bill (Tracy), David (Deborah), and Alison; her grand niece and nephew, Krystyna and Stephen, and great grand-niece, Alexis; and her dear friend and sister-in-law Bonnie. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the date for arrangements for internment in Oshawa will be determined sometime in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store