Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Colin, Mark and Julia (James). Cherished Nana to Chantal (Eric), Gavin (Ashley), Nicole (Chris), Stephanie (Josh) and Samantha, and great-nana to Luke, Emilie, Leland, Sailie, Rory, Alana, Ava and Arie. Joan will be sadly missed by her constant companion "Sam". A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.