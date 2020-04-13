Home

Passed away peacefully at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with her loving son by her side. At age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Bill (1997). Loving mother of Rick, Dave (Tony), Diane (Dave) Hewitt, Janet Martin, Bonnie (Dave). Loving mama of Amanda (Nick), Glenn (Amber), William, Rob and Christopher. Survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary (Ted) Pierik, Kathy VanHezewyk, Mary Albers, and by her cousin Bob Bracewell. Lovingly remembered by her family and friends. A private family funeral service will be held at the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., 127 Bobcaygeon Rd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0 on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Minden Cemetery. Memorial Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 13, 2020
