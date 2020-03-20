Home

MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Margaret Doreen GOULDBURN

March 6, 1940 - March 17, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Estates . Predeceased by her loving husband George Gouldburn (2012) and her parents Matt and Thelma Leyden. Margaret will be dearly missed by her sons David (Suzanne) Gray and Brian (Debbie) Gray. Stepchildren Greg (Debbie) Gouldburn, Janice (Barry) Teichroeb predeceased by Stephen Gouldburn and Debbie Couke, loving Grandma/Nana to Lindsay, Cameron and Leyden Gray, Janaye and Kevin Dzikewich. Grandma and Great Grandma to her extended Gouldburn Family. Margaret was a dedicated employee with the City of Oshawa for 30+ years often referred to as the "Ice Lady" Born into a hockey family, Margaret spent much of her life in an arena. She loved to watch her sons play hockey and later on her grandchildren. Margaret was a season ticket holder and loved to watch the Oshawa Generals. She also served on the Oshawa Sports Hall of Fame committee. Marg was an avid traveler and also had a love for baking and gardening. Most of all Marg enjoyed time spent with her family. She will be deeply missed by all We would like to extend a special thank you to Hillsdale Estates staff for her care for the past 2 years. A celebration of life will be held for Margaret at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Durham Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by family.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 20, 2020
