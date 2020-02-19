|
|
Jack, Margaret Elizabeth (Libby) Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Humber Reactivation Care Centre - Church location, York, ON in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Graeme. Cherished Mother of Cathy Armster (Michael), and Cynthia Many (Richard). Proud and loving Nanny to Graeme Armster (Kelly-Anne), Matthew Armster (Michelle), and Brian and David Many. Libby will be fondly remembered by all her nieces, nephews and family members as well as her many friends and former colleagues. Friends may call at the Turner and Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario Street, Mississauga (Hwy 10, N of QEW) from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private Interment Little Lake Cemetery, Peterborough. For those who wish, donations in Elizabeth's (Libby's) memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. On-line condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020