Margaret Evelyn (Murdoch) TABB
Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Monday July 6, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Murray Tabb. Loving mother of Ken (Manon) Tabb and Dave (Jan) Tabb. Loving grandmother of Stephen, James, Paul, Brian and Catherine. She will be lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Florence Mantle, Bill Murdoch and the late Peter Murdoch, Grace Mueller, Dan Murdoch and Priscilla Gray. A Private Family graveside service will be held at Bowmanville Cemetery. Due to current limitations, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Arthritis Society, St. Paul's United Church or Bowmanville Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
