Peacefully, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at age 75. Margaret (nee Johnston), beloved wife of the late Bob Wray formerly of Port Perry and Bobcaygeon. Loved mother of David and his wife Debbie of Lindsay, Randy of Peterborough and Tammy Smith and her husband Steven of Oshawa. Loving grandmother of Sarah (Glen), Ashlee (Donnie), Justeen (Justin), Chance, Justin and Jordan and great-grandmother of Paisley, Nora, Kyle, Owen and Abigail. A special thank you to Dr. Brown, Dr. MacMillan, Pam, Nikki and Eileen and all the staff at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for their compassionate care. In compliance with public health and safety the family will hold a graveside service at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. If desired memorial donations can be made by cheque through the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) to the Alzheimer's Society of Durham Region. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.