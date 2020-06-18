Margaret Fern WRAY
Peacefully, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at age 75. Margaret (nee Johnston), beloved wife of the late Bob Wray formerly of Port Perry and Bobcaygeon. Loved mother of David and his wife Debbie of Lindsay, Randy of Peterborough and Tammy Smith and her husband Steven of Oshawa. Loving grandmother of Sarah (Glen), Ashlee (Donnie), Justeen (Justin), Chance, Justin and Jordan and great-grandmother of Paisley, Nora, Kyle, Owen and Abigail. A special thank you to Dr. Brown, Dr. MacMillan, Pam, Nikki and Eileen and all the staff at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for their compassionate care. In compliance with public health and safety the family will hold a graveside service at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. If desired memorial donations can be made by cheque through the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) to the Alzheimer's Society of Durham Region. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
