Margaret Gwendolyn (nee Dorsey) King
passed away peacefully on the morning of July 28, 2020. Gwen was born on June 7, 1925 in Meaford, Ontario to Dr. William Edwin Dorsey and Beatrice Lavina Dorsey (nee Heard). Older sister to William Newton Dorsey (deceased). Gwen spent her high school days in Cochrane and attended Ladies Business College in Toronto. She married her loving husband Joseph Steiner King (deceased) in 1952 spending 66 wonderful years together living in the Toronto area. Gwen was a proud mother of Barbara Ruth Wallace (Glenn) and John Dorsey King (Cathy). Lovingly adored by her grandchildren Andrew (Amelia), Michael (Arienne), David, Elaina (Jerry), Joey (Julia) and great grandmother to Julia. Gwen loved every aspect of her family life, being together celebrating birthdays and happy occasions. She enjoyed time spent at Bluebird Cottage, gardening and her Sunnybrook Hospital flower arranging group, her involvement with the church, her bridge club and the occasional thrill of a garage sale bargain. Her warm smile, special love and the caring, concern and encouragement she showed to everyone will be truly missed. She will always be a part of who we are. Rest in peace Mom. We are comforted knowing you are reunited with Dad. The family wishes to thank those who have been of assistance to Gwen in recent times. A memorial service will be held for immediate family at Mount Lawn Funeral Home in Whitby.

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
August 2, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Daniel Singer
