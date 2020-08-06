passed away peacefully on the morning of July 28, 2020. Gwen was born on June 7, 1925 in Meaford, Ontario to Dr. William Edwin Dorsey and Beatrice Lavina Dorsey (nee Heard). Older sister to William Newton Dorsey (deceased). Gwen spent her high school days in Cochrane and attended Ladies Business College in Toronto. She married her loving husband Joseph Steiner King (deceased) in 1952 spending 66 wonderful years together living in the Toronto area. Gwen was a proud mother of Barbara Ruth Wallace (Glenn) and John Dorsey King (Cathy). Lovingly adored by her grandchildren Andrew (Amelia), Michael (Arienne), David, Elaina (Jerry), Joey (Julia) and great grandmother to Julia. Gwen loved every aspect of her family life, being together celebrating birthdays and happy occasions. She enjoyed time spent at Bluebird Cottage, gardening and her Sunnybrook Hospital flower arranging group, her involvement with the church, her bridge club and the occasional thrill of a garage sale bargain. Her warm smile, special love and the caring, concern and encouragement she showed to everyone will be truly missed. She will always be a part of who we are. Rest in peace Mom. We are comforted knowing you are reunited with Dad. The family wishes to thank those who have been of assistance to Gwen in recent times. A memorial service will be held for immediate family at Mount Lawn Funeral Home in Whitby.



