General Motors Canada Retiree, 30 years-service Peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Scarborough Centenary Hospital in her 85th year. Margaret, lifelong partner to Wayne Irvine. Beloved mother of William Dines, Cindy Gray (Hugh), Randy Bailey (Glenys), Julie Black, Rod Bailey and Terri Landry. Proud grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many dear friends. At Margaret's request a private family burial has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Armstrong Funeral Home, Oshawa. Memorial donations to the Durham Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family as Margaret had a soft spot in her heart for cats and dogs. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020