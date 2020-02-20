Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Joyce BAILEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Joyce BAILEY Obituary
General Motors Canada Retiree, 30 years-service Peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Scarborough Centenary Hospital in her 85th year. Margaret, lifelong partner to Wayne Irvine. Beloved mother of William Dines, Cindy Gray (Hugh), Randy Bailey (Glenys), Julie Black, Rod Bailey and Terri Landry. Proud grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many dear friends. At Margaret's request a private family burial has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Armstrong Funeral Home, Oshawa. Memorial donations to the Durham Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family as Margaret had a soft spot in her heart for cats and dogs. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -