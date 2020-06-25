Margaret Joyce GIFFORD
GIFFORD, Margaret Joyce passed away peacefully at ThorntonView Nursing Home on Wednesday June 17th, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Joyce, predeceased by her husband Richard. Loving mother of George (Carol) and Gary (Linda). Cherished grandmother of Cindy (Tim) Bradley, Richard (Maryanne) Gifford, Gary Jr. Gifford and Christine Stoulove. Adored great and great great grandmother to many. Friends and family were received at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY, 21 Garrard Road Whitby (905 443-3376) on Sunday June 21, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. Funeral service was held on Monday June 22nd in our chapel at 11:00 a.m. followed with burial at Mount Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca (please line brake) The family wish to extend their gratitude to the entire care team at ThorntonView during Margaret Joyce Gifford's stay and her final days George and Gary Gifford

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
