Margaret's heart, by the providence and will of God, began to beat while in her mother's womb 32,485 days ago; a heart that had learned of love and gave love to her parents, Gordon Mahoney and Rose (Collins). It endeared her to eight brothers and sisters; Edward, Charles, Betty, Don, Mary and Gordie who have gone to the Lord and is survived by - Helen (d. Owen) Jennings and Pat (d. Lorraine). It led her to fall in love with her late husband of 62 years - John Maurice Forget - and the fruit of their marriage gave birth to eight children: Jim (Pauline), Jay (Heather), Marianne (Robert) Malloy, Rev. Fr. Charles, Mark (Sharon), Michael (d. 1962), David and Paula (Paul) Podesta. She loved and was loved by her 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and so many relatives and friends in the span of her life. Principled, kind and having a plethora of wise sayings, Margaret gave away far more than she ever received and that beating heart had a soft spot for the underdog, the alcoholic, the unborn, the forgotten and the lonely and she possessed a great sense of humour in all things. Above all, she had a restless heart for God in Christ and in this earthly life made her home in Him. Over the last 22+ years, dementia robbed her of her memory but she has always known that the God who loved her would never forget her. That loving, serving heart of a disciple stopped beating on Thursday, February 6th and is now whole in the promise of Eternal Life with Jesus Christ. Our family has been blessed by the tremendous love and care afforded our late mother and predeceased father by the staff at Fairview Lodge Nursing Home in Whitby. Friends are invited to a time of visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Road, Whitby on Monday, February 10th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Church will commend her eternal soul to God at the Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 130 Watford Street in Brooklin, Ontario on Tuesday, February 11th at 10:30 am. with burial at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 8, 2020