Passed peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday May 12th, 2020 Margaret (née Staples). Beloved wife of the late Gerald Lee. Loving mother of Bill Lee (Joanne), Joe Lee (Cindy) and Catherine Lee-Stevenson ( Donald). Devoted Nan of Veronica, Vicktoria (Scott), Jocelyn (Anthony), Vanessa (Brandon), Megan, Jeremy (Gabriella), Adam (Jenny), Courtney (Joe), Stacey (Paul) and Great-Nan to Brianna, Eric, Riley, Racheal, Marion, Paytin, Abigail, Baby Joe and Baby Johnathon. Fondly remembered by brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service took place on Friday, May 15, 2020. Donations in memory of Margaret to Jordan's Guardian Angel can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com. Flowers are blooming Spring is in the air Yet nothing seems right Because you're not here. The sun still shines The birds still sing Yet nothing seems right Not a single thing. Our hearts will heal Time heals all wounds Our memories will hold us Till we meet again soon. Just know you are loved The love will never fade As we lay you with Pop And cherish memories we have made.
Published in Durham Region News on May 18, 2020.