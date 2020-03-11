|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday March 9, 2020, in her 90th year. Dearly beloved wife of Alexander "Sandy" together forever in life for over 60 years. Loving mother of Janice Haney (Frank) and Alan McCreadie (Melanie). Cherished Grandmother of Sharon, Frank Jr., Austin, Brent and great grandmother of Aleczander (Zander), Cohen and Emmett. Survived by siblings Samuel Moynihan (Jeanette) and Hugh Moynihan (Maureen). Predeceased by her brother Robert "Bobby" and sisters Rena and Helen. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Jane Moynihan. Will be missed by Alexander and Rachael White and Richard McCreadie and Catherine McGibney. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at the Courtyard British Pub and Restaurant (1437 King St. E., Courtice) on Friday March 13th, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. Arrangements entrusted to COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL 1587 Highway #2 (905-432-8484). In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Online condolences may be placed at www.courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 11, 2020