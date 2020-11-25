1/1
Margaret "Peggy" McGOVERN
Peacefully with family by her side, at Matthews House Hospice Alliston, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Peggy McGovern in her 82nd year, beloved wife of the late John McGovern. Dearly loved sister of the late Tom Sheehan, the late Patrick Sheehan, and the late Jerry Sheehan. Forever in the hearts of her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends especially Sylvia McGovern, Betty Devlin and Jean Jackson. The family wishes to thank the staff at Matthews House Hospice for all of their care and support. A private interment was held in Resurrection Cemetery in Whitby. In memory of Peggy, donations to Matthews House Hospice Alliston, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home Tottenham.


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
