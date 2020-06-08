Passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Village of Taunton Mills in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Keith for 71 years. Loving mother of Leslie (Mark) and Joan (James). Predeceased by her daughters Barbara and Margaret and her son-in-law David. Cherished grandma of Keitha, John, Elizabeth, Hilary, Alexander, Mackenzie and Charles and great-grandma of Piper, Finn and Veronica. Dear sister of Jack. Due to the COVID19 restrictions, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. A private interment took place at Union Cemetery, Oshawa. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Parkinson Society Canada. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 8, 2020.