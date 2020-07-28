It is with heavy hearts, that the family of Margaret Parry (nee: Scott) announce her passing at the Lakeridge Health Hospital on July 15, 2020 after an 11 month battle with cancer and a brief stay in hospital. Margaret was born March 26, 1933 to William and Ethel Scott. Pre- deceased by her loving husband Art Parry. Dear Mom of Marianne (Mari-Lou) Powell of Shannonville and Keith Powell of Newtonville and her two Cats BG & Lulu whom she adored! A very Special Thank You to Carol Kemlo and to the best neighbours in the world, Ron, Mark, Gayle, Bunny, Dave, Judy. All your help was above and beyond amazing...Thank You! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or your favorite Animal Charity.