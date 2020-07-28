1/1
Margaret (Scott) PARRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts, that the family of Margaret Parry (nee: Scott) announce her passing at the Lakeridge Health Hospital on July 15, 2020 after an 11 month battle with cancer and a brief stay in hospital. Margaret was born March 26, 1933 to William and Ethel Scott. Pre- deceased by her loving husband Art Parry. Dear Mom of Marianne (Mari-Lou) Powell of Shannonville and Keith Powell of Newtonville and her two Cats BG & Lulu whom she adored! A very Special Thank You to Carol Kemlo and to the best neighbours in the world, Ron, Mark, Gayle, Bunny, Dave, Judy. All your help was above and beyond amazing...Thank You! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or your favorite Animal Charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcastle Funeral Home - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON L1B 1C6
(905) 987-3964
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcastle Funeral Home - Newcastle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved