Margaret Rose GOURLEY
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Whitby on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 82 years of age. Loving mother of Cameron of Oshawa and Rhonda Sweet (Ben) of Australia. Predeceased by her son Scott; fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Donna Benson. Dear sister of Elizabeth Gilbert (Abb) of Oshawa and John Winsley (Audrey) of Haliburton. Dearest grandmother of Bradley Gourley and Lachlan Sweet. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many dedicated volunteers and friends who have supported her, especially all of the staff at Lakeridge Health Whitby. As per Margaret's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation for family and friends will be the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Sunday, November 15th from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held in the chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment of cremated remains at the Historical Anglican Cemetery, Gore's Landing at a later date. Memorial donations in Margaret's memory to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
