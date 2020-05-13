Margaret RUSSELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce Marg's passing after a short illness. Marg passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health - Ajax on Friday, May 8, 2020 in her 81st. Marg will be greatly missed by the Wagstaff family who loved her dearly. She will be remembered by her friends and neighbours whom she enjoyed spending time with. Marg was a long-time employee of Simpsons and the Bay, after her retirement she enjoyed trips and outing with her loving husband Chuck Hunt (predeceased 2006). In keeping with Marg's wishes cremation has taken place. If desired, a memorial donation to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved