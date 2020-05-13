It is with great sadness we announce Marg's passing after a short illness. Marg passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health - Ajax on Friday, May 8, 2020 in her 81st. Marg will be greatly missed by the Wagstaff family who loved her dearly. She will be remembered by her friends and neighbours whom she enjoyed spending time with. Marg was a long-time employee of Simpsons and the Bay, after her retirement she enjoyed trips and outing with her loving husband Chuck Hunt (predeceased 2006). In keeping with Marg's wishes cremation has taken place. If desired, a memorial donation to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made at Stoddart Funeral Home or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 13, 2020.