(June 13, 1948 - June 3, 2020) After a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer, Peggy passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her 72nd year. Peggy was born in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. She was recently predeceased by her husband George Couvier. Loving and proud Mother of Craig (Lisa) Doucette and Tami (Paul) Hamilton. Dear Step-mother of Brian (Josie) Couvier and Lindsay (Steve) Coutts. Devoted Grandmother of Brandon, Charlie, Erika, Caleb, Camryn, Kalissa and Carsyn. Peggy cherished spending time with her Grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her children's father, Ray Doucette. Peggy was a lifelong employee of Dr. Black Optometry and an avid Camaro Enthusiast. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's memory may be made to Durham Christian High School in Bowmanville. Interment and a celebration of life will take place when it is safe to do so. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 6, 2020.
