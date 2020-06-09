It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mom, Margaret Sarah "Sally" Borovsky (nee McGuire) on June 3, 2020, in her 88th year. Sally is survived by her daughters Sue (Chris) Robinson, Anne (Bradley) Greentree, sister Clare Walsh, and brothers Tony McGuire and Jack (Judy) McGuire. She is predeceased by her husband Alexander, daughter Colleen (Jim) Horner (Julia) and son Tony (Suzanne) Borovsky, brother Bill McGuire and sister Maisie Whitney. Sally is fondly remembered by her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sally was so very proud of her family and will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Briana (Pat) Wolstenholm, Elyse (Mike) Hill, Mallory Horner (Jesse), Abigail Horner (Jay), Rebecca (Jeff) Yeo, Brent (Emily) Robinson, Nicholas Borovsky, Benjamin Borovsky, Zachary Borovsky, Whitney (Brian) Corcoran, Olyvia Greentree, as well as Tran Finlay and Chanta Finlay Great grandchildren Logan and Levi Corcoran, Ayla and Adelyn Hill, and Ivy and Hazel Wolstenholm will continue to keep Great Gramma Sally in their bedtime prayers. Sally was born in Saint John, New Brunswick to Neil McGuire and Mary (Crozier), the third of 6 children. Growing up on the shores of the Kennebecasis River, her summers were spent down at the wharf swimming and skating during the winter months. Once Sally became established as a school teacher (taught in a one room schoolhouse...eight grades at once!!), she decided to venture to Oshawa, Ontario and took up a teaching position with the now known Durham Catholic District School Board, where she taught for 35 years touching many students with kindergarten as her Grade of choice and expertise. 1958 was an exciting time as she met the love of her life, Alex (on a blind date at a CYO dance). They were married 10 months later. Throughout their 49 years of marriage, Sally and Alex enjoyed many wonderful years with family and friends at their cottage on Lake Kashwakamak. They also loved their regular family visits to Renforth (NB). Sally was not one to sit still or miss a social event. If she wasn't supporting her kids and grandchildren at the arenas or soccer fields, she was sewing, quilting, dancing or playing bridge. We are so grateful that Mom had such wonderful friends and neighbours who helped keep her safe and who continued to support her throughout these difficult times, especially Betty, Ann-Marie, Lois, Nora, Carolyn, Brenda and Mary Ellen - thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Mom was a devote parishioner at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church (Oshawa) since 1958, and an active member of the CWL and for many years provided wonderful Christmas' for those in need through the St. Vincent De Paul society's angel tree program. She ensured that no child would go without at Christmas. When the challenges for caring for a house and yard became too much Mom moved into White Cliffe Terrace Retirement home where she made new friends, enjoyed great meals and was comforted by the safe and caring community. Recovery from a fall was challenging and resulted in a rapid decline in Sally's health. Fortunately for her, Sally's final four months were spent in the GTU at Ontario Shores under the love and care of an amazing team of doctors, nurses, therapists and social workers. We wish to thank the fantastic staff and support team at Ontario Shores who greeted Mom with love and compassion when she arrived in late December and continued this love and respect to her final hours. Due to the unprecedented events, we are having a private ceremony to say goodbye to Mom. A livestream of the Prayer Service can be viewed on the Morris Funeral Chapel Facebook page on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. Later, when permitted, there will be a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to the Ontario Shores Foundation for Mental Health, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.