After a full and enriched life Margaret Theadora Fraser (nee Mitchell) passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Port Perry Place. Born November 9, 1924 in North Bay to the late Zeta and George Mitchell. The oldest of 6 children, she will be sadly missed by her siblings Sr. Betty Mitchell, Fr. Robert Mitchell, Nancy Loch, and John Mitchell (Marg) and she was predeceased by her brother William Mitchell. Margaret was a dedicated wife to the late Robert Fraser for 50 years prior to his passing. She was an exceptional loving mother to James Fraser (Beth), Martha Fraser (Dave), Richard Fraser (Cheryl), Mary Lou Trolley (Clayton), Ron Fraser (Lorraine), Anne Zochodne (Frank), John Fraser (Laura) and Patricia Holden (Paul). She will be missed terribly by her 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and she will be reunited in heaven with her grand angel Mitchell Fraser. Margaret was an active member of the CWL for over 70 years. Rested at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). Due to COVID-19 there will be a private Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 2nd in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1710 Scugog Street (Hwy. 7A) in Port Perry. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. If desired, memorial donations in her name may be made by cheque to Covenant House Toronto or a youth program of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
