It is with great sadness the Weatherup family announces Margaret's passing on Friday June 5, 2020 at the age of 84. Wife of the late Alexander Weatherup, mother of Alexandria, Gordon (Susan) and Gregory (Jennifer). Grandmother of Tegan (Clint), Shannon (Damian), Cole, Brandon, Sophie and Spencer, Great-Grandmother to Ellowyn. Margaret was an avid traveller, gardener and knitter, and maintained a lifelong passion for murder mysteries. Due to restrictions of Covid-19, a memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Margaret's name can be made to the Diabetes Association and Alzheimer's association.



