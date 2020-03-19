Home

POWERED BY

Services
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret FORSYTHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Y. FORSYTHE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Y. FORSYTHE Obituary
FORSYTHE, Margaret Y. - Peacefully passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Butternut Manor, Uxbridge, at the age of 97. Margaret was the loving wife of the late James (2013). Loving mother of Jim Forsythe (Leslie), Anne Thistle (Malcolm) and Mary Jean Alley (Ken). Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Scott, Lindsay, James and Daniel; great-grandmother of 4. The family wishes to thank Butternut Manor for their loving care, Dr. C. Doobay and the Palliative Care Team. A private family service will be held in the spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). If desired, memorial donations to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -