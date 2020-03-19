|
|
FORSYTHE, Margaret Y. - Peacefully passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Butternut Manor, Uxbridge, at the age of 97. Margaret was the loving wife of the late James (2013). Loving mother of Jim Forsythe (Leslie), Anne Thistle (Malcolm) and Mary Jean Alley (Ken). Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Scott, Lindsay, James and Daniel; great-grandmother of 4. The family wishes to thank Butternut Manor for their loving care, Dr. C. Doobay and the Palliative Care Team. A private family service will be held in the spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). If desired, memorial donations to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020