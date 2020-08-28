1/2
Marguerite DOVE
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her most favourite place, her trailer in Havelock, two months away from her 80th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Bruce (2012). Loving mother of Sherry Scanga and her late husband Troy, Shawn and his wife Patti. Cherished Grandma of Zach and Emma. Dear sister of Lawrence (June), Eric (Rita), Jude (Freda), Darlene (late husband Steve) and her brother-in-law Ray and his late wife Eileen. Marguerite will be missed by her extended family at Red Setter Resort. Friends called at the MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Graveside Service at Mount Lawn Cemetery at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) would be appreciated by the family. Sign a guest book of condolence at www.mountlawn.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 28, 2020.
