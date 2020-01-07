|
Born October 29, 1927 in Baie St. Paul, Quebec, she passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at Hillsdale Terraces, Oshawa. Beloved wife of the late John B. Daigle. Loving mother of Linda Davies (Mel Leonard), Diane Daigle, Marlene Daigle (deceased), Helen Martin (Gord Martin) and Lise Daigle. Cherished grandmother of Jamie Daigle (Jennifer Daigle), Jonathan Martin and Shannon Martin and great-grandmother of Brookelynn Daigle. Dear sister of Martin Boivin, Germaine Boivin, Yvette Beszei, Georgette Cunningham, Denis Boivin (Lucille) and Lucy Boivin. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (South side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport), 905-440-3595.