Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre, at the age of 89. Predeceased by her beloved husband John (1995). Loving mother of Zena, Peter (Marta) and Irene (Greg). Cherished Babcha of Chris (Lindsay) Schneider, Stephanie Schneider, Tatiana Schneider, Tamara (Chris) Schmeiler, Katerina Gimon, Adrian Gimon and Larysa (Brad) Tartick and great-grandmother of Riley Tartick. Maria was a dedicated member of St. George the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church since 1959. A Private Funeral Service took place on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home. Interment St. Wolodymyr & St. Olha Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca Vichnaya Pamyat
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 10, 2020.