Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Maria Makitra

Maria Makitra Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hope Street Terrace, in her 99th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Osyp and her two sons Ehor and Oleh. Loving baba of Michelle (Murray) Robb and great-grandmother of Abigail. Maria had been an active member of St. George the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church for many years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment to take place at St. Wolodymyr and St. Olha Cemetery. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca Vichnaya Pamyat
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 3, 2020
