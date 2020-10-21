It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Maria Teresa Sinopoli on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in her 94th year. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to all whose lives she touched. Maria was a loving wife for 68 years to her husband, Giuseppe ('Peppino'), who passed away April 18, 2020. Maria is survived by her seven beloved children: Anna (Antonio), Frank, Caterina (Kimberly), Nick (Patty), Rosina, Giovanni (Colleen), and Joe (Melanie). Proud Nonna to her five grandchildren: Paulette (Louis), Sandy (Stephen), Mike (Pam), Lesley (Deanna), Salvatore and six wonderful great-grandchildren: Liam, Julianna, Mark, Ryan, Alexis and Colton. Maria was born on December 23, 1926 in Chiaravalle Centrale, Calabria, Italy. She married in Italy on December 15th, 1951. Maria immigrated to Canada in March 1956, endured the long ocean journey alone with two small children, landed in Halifax and arrived in Toronto by train to reunite with her husband. After a few years Maria and Giuseppe purchased a 100 acre farm in Pontypool, Ontario where they would raise their seven children. The farm was a source of pride and income, through selling fresh produce and Maria's delicious ricotta and mozzarella cheese, in the Peterborough, Oshawa, and surrounding areas for forty years. Maria will always be remembered for her smile and innate ability to make everyone feel welcome in her home. Her kitchen was always open, and you would often find her making meatballs on Sunday morning with shot glasses on the table beside a bottle of Sambuca for anyone who showed up. She loved company and had a natural gift of storytelling. Her playfulness would shine whenever kids were around. She loved the farm and was proud of her vegetable garden and her animals. Guests would leave with arms full of her vegetables and homemade food. Maria was the matriarch of the family, loved by all who met her. She will be greatly missed and the family will find comfort in our memories of this beautiful, courageous and adventurous woman. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Orchard Villa Nursing Home, Pickering, ON. A visitation and family service will be held at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) for immediate family only due to COVID restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A mask/facial covering is mandatory for all attendees at the service. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com
. Donations in Maria's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Durham or to the Canadian Cancer Society
.