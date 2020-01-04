Home

Born in Oshawa on January 24, 1931. Passed away peacefully, at her home with her loved ones by her side, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the age of 88. Predeceased by her beloved husband Philip, her sons Ted, Rick, and Ron and her grandson Mark. Loving mother of Ken and Doug (Emma). Cherished grandmother of Carrie, Kelly (Jamie) Mercer, Brian, Zach, Greg (Kylie), Scott, and Tracy and great-grandmother of Megan, Nathan, Isaac, Kailea, and Emma and great-great-grandmother of Taan Russ and Clarissa Kuipers. Survived by her sisters Irene, Pearl and Lawton. Marian had a lifetime filled with happy memories and countless Sunday dinners. Her strength, determination and love of life will remain in our hearts forever. Visitation was held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E, Oshawa) from 10 - 11 a.m. A Funeral Service followed in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Mount Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada or the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
