HUDSONRODER, Marianne E. Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 91 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Hans Hudsonroder. Loving mother of Charles (Chuck) and his wife Grace. Proud Grandma of Emily (Ryan) and Michael. Dear sister of Gretel and aunt of Marianne. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Special thank you to the staff at Fairview Lodge for their wonderful care. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Saturday, February 29th from 1:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
