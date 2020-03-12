|
|
Surrounded by her loving and supportive family, Marianne passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Palliative Care at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa. She was a very courageous woman bursting with passion and drive who devoted her life to her friends, family and especially her beloved husband of 59 years, Lorne. Loving mother and matriarch to Judy Anne and her husband John Robertson, Lorne Jr. and his wife Tara-Lee Allin, predeceased son Mark (1988), and Darrin and his wife Jennifer Myers. Proud grandmother of Ashley, Jacob and his wife Allison, Luke, Kendra, Masen and Corbin. Great grandmother of Ryder and Callie. Beloved daughter of Antonia Blakolmer and the late Karl (2002). Sister of Hilda and her late husband Arthur Romankewicz, predeceased Trudy (1944) Karl and his wife Marilynn Blakolmer, Irma and her husband Joe Dus, and Margaret and her husband Sandy Miskelly. Sister-in-law of Ernest Sellick of Prince Edward Island. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Marianne was a dedicated successful business woman in Oshawa and the co-founder of Classic Flowers established in 1977 and retired in 1997. She was an energetic member of the community, devoting her time and many talents to the Robert McLaughlin Art Gallery, Oshawa Chamber of Commerce, and Grandview Children's Centre. She co-founded the Woodview Park Independent Ladies League (WILL) in 1972 and was the president of Club Loreley Ladies Auxiliary for ten years. She received the national volunteer award from the Government of Canada in 2017 for her generous commitment to community service. A special thank you to Dr. L. Forbes and nurse Kerry for their amazing care. Thank you to Cheryl Jack for volunteering her precious time and caring support for our dad. Her family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for all the LOVE comfort and support. The celebration of life will be held at Oshawa Golf Club on Friday, March 20th from 1- 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marianne can be made to Club Loreley Ladies Auxiliary or Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre. Arrangements entrusted to Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa. To place an online condolence or donation, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 12, 2020